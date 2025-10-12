Many years ago, David Shipler, the former foreign correspondent for The New York Times, astutely observed: “Watching foreign affairs is sometimes like watching a magician; the eye is drawn to the hand performing the dramatic flourishes, leaving the other hand - the one doing the important job - unnoticed”.

With the official broadcast of an impending deal which would lead to the release of the remaining Israeli hostages being held for 734 days (that count registered on the day of said announcement, and growing quite painfully with each successive day of delay) - a ‘political rescue’ of those alive and yet others known to be deceased - the favorable celebrations throughout the world, in general, and the euphoric expressions in Israel and the United States, in particular, leave too-many too-intoxicated to look at the bigger picture. Indeed, to look at the magician’s other hand.

The question that needed to be asked - if only rhetorically - is how a preponderance of Muslim states could share in a celebratory event that many have described as long overdue, while yet others “as one the great achievements in civilization.” As in - the history of civilization. We ask the readers not to roll their eyes mockingly. Not yet.

Or, as when the presidential author of that previous quote added this as well: “perhaps the most significant peace treaty (sic) in two or three thousand years”. Again, dear readers, please refrain from reminding us that Islam is only 1400 years old, and Hamas an even more recent invention. Thirty-eight years ago to be exact. But that rhetorical question begs to be answered. Qatar. And Turkey. Each representing a Muslim Brotherhood that still celebrates October 7. And those others - nations such as Egypt and Pakistan and that ilk - notable enemies of the Jewish State - among more than a dozen strong - have seemingly found reason the rejoice.

Just imagine. Muslim nations celebrating “an end to the war” after having, quite transparently, encouraged Hamas - for virtually two years - to do no such thing.

“What gives?” - a phrase loosely echoing the Hebrew expression “Ma pitom?”

Publicized, but relegated as a veritable footnote to the dominant hostage-for-too-many-terrorists-to-list story was this. Another announcement - one that will be celebrated with great euphoria by the nation that the Trump Administration has repeatedly and quite emphatically called “an honest broker,” “our partner in negotiations,” and “one of the best friends the United States could ever have.”

Yes, Qatar. The nation that has quite generously financed both Hamas and most of the anti-Semitism on American campuses. The latter - to the tune of $7.1 billion. Yes, that Qatar - the sponsors of Al Jazeera and an even more virulent anti-Jewish campaign at every international forum - political, academic, cultural, and sport. To be fair - the Qatari-endorsed anti-Jewish vitriol has become sport itself, cloaked by a cleverly cunning propaganda that has successfully sold that oil-rich nation of savages as “moderate.”

Therefore - the announcement on October 10 - by US Defense Secretary (is it too soon to refer to him by his new moniker - Secretary of War?!) Pete Hegseth of a finalized agreement that allows the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build an advanced (the preferred word instead of military) facility in Idaho. That’s in America, for those geographically-challenged.

Appearing with Qatari Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahmam Al Thani (if ever anyone deserved the moniker Minister of War, it would be he), the joint announcement of a facility to be built at the Mountain Home Air Force Base just might give us a glimpse into the magician’s other hand.

Secretary Hegseth, a true friend to Israel as much as the US president that he serves, was quite forthright when he offered: "The location will host a contingent of Qatari F-15's and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability, it's just another example of our partnership. And I hope you know, your excellency, that you can count on us."

Yes, lost to the euphoria that still dominates the news cycle, is one very viable explanation why both Israeli and Qatari (read: Muslim Brotherhood) officials a) celebrate the return of the hostages; b) ignore the invariable and inevitable future catastrophe that will follow the release of uncivilized Arab terrorists; and c) speak about “peace treaties” that challenge the credulity of everyone’s intelligence.

Do they think we are that stupid; or are they?

We’ll answer this way: One would have to be really stupid not to take notice of the magician’s other hand. The only question that logically follows is this: Who indeed is the magician that orchestrated this trick? And, does the answer rhyme with Trump, or Qatar?

Either way. The audience will stand and applaud. And wonder as they always do: “How indeed did that happen?”

Right in front of their eyes.

Meir Jolovitz is a past national executive director of the Zionist Organization of America, and formerly associated with the Institute for Advanced Strategic and Political Studies.