Archaeological evidence of a large number of vineyards and wine presses in ancient Israel date back to around 3000 BCE, the early Bronze Age. Many people in the mid-East were employed in the growing and harvesting of grapes, wine storage, and transport of precious wines throughout the world.

This entire wine industry was abruptly ended 3,600 years later upon the Muslim invasion of the Holy Land in 634 CE. A new religion founded only 24 years earlier; Islam was expanding throughout the Mideast by conquering and domination. According to Islamic Shariah law, Israel’s large Mediterranean wine industry was forbidden and therefore, destroyed, as alcohol consumption of any kind is forbidden to Muslims (Qur’an 2:219, 4:43, 5:90).

This decree remained largely in effect until the mid to late 1800s when the Ottoman Empire allowed Jews to return to the Land of Israel. Tens of thousands of them came from all parts of the world, purchased land, and began establishing agricultural communities (such as Rishon Le’tzion, Zichron Ya’akov, and Rosh Pina, founded between 1882 and 1883). Thanks to the investments (money and expertise) and generous donations of the Rothschilds and Montefiores, these became early wine producing centers. Israel’s wine industry continued to grow post WW1. Today, the Israeli wine business is a global award-winning industry and has even expanded into the general alcohol market to include Israeli-made whisky, gin, and more.

History - banning all alcohol products and their consumption - by the same Islamic conquerors, is being set up to repeat itself. It is being aided by those who are today blinded by false and incompatible political ideals instead of recognizing reality. Today, the Islamic Sharia “no alcohol” law is in effect in many Muslim countries, with others restricting consumption for non-Muslims.

These leftist progressive supporters of Islamic Jihad should realize that the people they are supporting are not just anti-Israel/Jewish/Zionist. According to the Qur’an (8:12-13, 9:33 to quote just two of many), the Muslim stated goal is to conquer and convert all infidels (aka: non-Muslims) or make them third class citizens (dhimmi). [Also see “Not just an anti-Jewish thing, Islamic jihad is so much more” and “Why We Are Afraid, A 1400 Year Secret”]

In the wake of the October 7, 2023, atrocities committed by Iran-backed Hamas, organized worldwide demonstrations by left progressives incredulously support the executioners of these horrible war crimes, yet condemn the innocent victims who were inhumanely attacked.

It must be realized that the new “Peace Agreement” involving Hamas and Israel, while sorely welcomed, doesn’t end the call for a Palestinian State or Islamic Jihad. This overwhelming call for ‘recognizing’ a Palestinian State (who’s charter calls for the destruction of State of Israel and the Jewish people) includes U.N. leading members and countries who are also major alcoholic producers and consumers (France, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, Ireland, to name a few), which is very incongruous, on many levels, to say the least.

Perhaps, many of the leaders of Western democracies are taking pro-Palestine (Islamic) positions because they are playing to their increased Muslim populations (Pew Research: Europe’s Growing Muslim Population estimates that the number of Muslims will be about 30% of the world population by 2030) or maybe they are just surrendering to the unspoken threat of terrorism if they do not. (Based on recent terrorist attacks in major European cities, how is that working out for you?)

Imagine the World Without Alcoholic Beverages. What would the world be without wine, whisky, or beer? Or what would a ban on alcohol do to a country’s brand identity and pride? Consider what the impact of a total ban on alcohol would have on any county’s economy, societal interactions, and even national pride.

It is past time for those countries and progressive left liberals to re-evaluate what they are protesting for or against. They can easily do research by exploring what the Islamic movement professes in their own words versus what they say to the Western media. Check out MEMRI.org, Honest Reporting, or even ask A.I. The difference may surprise yo

To all, do your own research using multiple sources. Think objectively and logically. Talk amongst your friends, family, and networks. Speak and reach out to your elected representatives on both local and state/national levels. Make your voice heard that continued support of pro-Islamic Jihad causes is not compatible with your gender-equality, democratic way of life, livelihood, and right to imbibe your drink of choice.

The progressive left liberals in many Western democratic republics have inexplicably chosen to align themselves with a side that does not hold the same societal, cultural, or religious values as they themselves hold. Simply do a comparison of what values we in the West hold dear, all based on personal freedoms and Judeo-Christan values, versus the opposite held by Islam. Many demonstrators would be astonished to find that they are not in any way compatible.

After such research, you might just lift a cup and toast to support those on the Israel political, cultural, societal, or religious side, just as they toast “l’Chaim v’Shalom!” (To Life and Peace!).

David S. Levine, MBA. Amateur alcoholic connoisseur. Author of “Revolutions: In Their Own Words - What They Really Say About Their Causes” and the forthcoming book “Prayer: In Their Own Words - Islam-Catholicism-Judaism - What Do They Pray For?” David is a former New York City advertising & marketing executive, and a retired Rutgers University instructor. Follow him on X (Twitter): @DavidsLevine