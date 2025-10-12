Thousands of Hamas terrorists have been deployed across the Gaza Strip in places where IDF soldiers have withdrawn towards the Yellow Line, as part of the deal to return all the hostages.

In the footage released on Sunday morning, the terrorist organization's militants are seen patrolling the streets, some in Hamas police uniforms.

In addition, the footage shows engineering vehicles working to clear rubble across the Strip. Local residents have also been seen returning to the rubble areas from which IDF forces have withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Israel estimates that Hamas is working to gather all the living hostages in preparation for a centralized release, likely tomorrow morning.

Accordingly, the state is also preparing to secure the Red Cross's movement route inside Gaza - even before the hostages meet the IDF forces.

credit: TPS

