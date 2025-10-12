We discuss setbacks in the Redemption of Yisrael, emphasizing gradual progress, including periods of spiritual decline followed by renewal. Based on the writings of Rav Kook and classical sources, we show that Zionism’s setbacks can be seen as integral and necessary steps toward ultimate redemption.

This article is an extract from Rabbi Chaim Drukman’s book, “Step by Step,” a discussion of the process of redemption that is taking place in our generation. It was first published about twenty years ago, based on writings of Rav Kook more than a hundred years ago. We leave it to the reader to decide if current events today follow the predictions in the early writings.

(Adapted and translated by Moshe Goldberg)

If I Had Not Fallen - I Would Not Have Risen to Such Heights

We can see the Redemption taking place, beginning with the Jewish People’s return to their Land and their nationalistic ideals. However, we may well question what we see in our times. Isn’t there a withdrawal from nationalistic Zionist values?

The answer is that the Redemption will take place Kim’a Kim’a - step by step (Talmud Yerushalmi Berachot 1:1). We can expect failures and setbacks. Redemption is compared to dawn not just because the sun rises slowly, but in more general terms. The process includes darkness as well as light. “He who says Mashiach Ben David will initiate the Redemption, as the lowly masses anticipate, is like someone who says the sun will rise before the dawn. Nonsense!” (Eim Habanim Semeicha, p. 269).

Rather, we should be aware that setbacks in the Redemption are an essential part of the process! Setbacks can be preludes to tremendous progress and huge steps forward!

Our Sages taught: “Do not show joy against me, my enemy; when I fall I rise up; when I sit in darkness God will be a light for me (Micha 7:8). If I had not fallen, I would not have risen.” (Yalkut Shimoni, Nach, 628).

What does this mean? Isn’t it obvious that I would not have to rise if I did not fall? The answer is a profound principle. It is not that if I had not fallen I would have remained where I was. Rather, because of my fall I was able to achieve greater heights than before.

The Zionist Soul

The beginning of the Redemption, which is also a process of repentance, is a process of only building up the Zionist body. But the time will come when this will not be enough, and the people will also demand a soul. The fact that people were willing to sacrifice their lives for Eretz Yisrael two generations ago was related to the Zionist body, but now they want to get their nourishment from the soul. Since the process of building up the Zionist body is no longer sufficient, we are experiencing a retreat from this level of Zionism.

Rav Kook predicted these events: “These days, all the hearts of the people are distant from these matters - since love for Zion does not include the spirit of the living God, and holiness and faith are not linked with courage, a pure heart, and love for the eternal God. This should be linked to the soul and the source of life of the community of Yisrael for all eternity, and it is the only basis that can truly last forever.

And so at first the Jewish People move further and further from loving our holy Land... We can plainly see how the love of the people and the Land and a fondness for the language, combined with a revulsion for the Torah, can lead to hatred and loathing. But in just a few years this will be replaced by a softening of the heart.” (Rav Kook, Introduction to Etz Hadar).

Rav Kook wrote this more than 100 years ago! At the time, the love for the Land burned brightly in the hearts of the people, and Zionism was openly gaining broad support. But Rav Kook’s insight showed him that the situation would not last. The movement did not draw inspiration from the soul and did not have holy roots connected to the roots of the Jewish People, and it would eventually wither and become weak.

The Proper Attitude towards a Low Spiritual Level

Rav Kook writes that one should never despair of Yisrael, for the unique traits of the Jewish People are ingrained and eternal. This is like the sun, which is sometimes hidden by clouds. Eventually, when the clouds disperse, the sun is revealed.

The same is true of Yisrael. The Jewish soul is driven by internal urges, and although sometimes hidden they have led to the remarkable reconstruction and great awakening of recent generations. These internal urges will continue to advance until we have built an even greater and more complete edifice. We must never despair because of what we see in front of us, even if it brings us great pain.

We have been told, “Will I start a birth and not bring it out, God says, and if I bring it out will I close the womb, your Lord says (Yeshayahu 66:9).” Rashi adds: “Will I start a birth and not bring it out? Will I bring a woman to the birthstone and not open her womb to remove her child? That is, will I start something I cannot finish?”

The first message here is that the process God started will never stop. God’s actions are not arbitrary; they have a purpose. And we can be sure He will accomplish what He has set out to do.

Rabbeinu Bechayai writes (commentary on Shemot 5:2): “Just as the gazelle is visible and then hides... The future redeemer will be revealed and then hidden again... When the end approaches there will be many troubles growing in strength, a sign of Yisrael’s salvation. As is written in the Midrash, It will come as a flood, with the wind of God driving it (Yeshayahu 59:19). If you see a generation experiencing troubles as a flood - wait for him, as is written, It will come as a flood, and close by, And a redeemer will come to Zion, and to those in Yaacov who repent their iniquities, God says (59:20).”

The setbacks are painful, but they are “Mashiach’s birth pangs,” and from these events we will be privileged to experience greater advances. We must not despair because of the setbacks; they are part of the process of Redemption. The redeemer might be hidden for a moment - but he will immediately reappear.

They will See Eye to Eye

To see the future, we must add many positive elements to help advance the Redemption, in the form of a strong light: The lights of Torah and faith will push the Redemption forward. At times a struggle will be necessary, but this is temporary, to prevent negative elements from taking control. Therefore, such struggle must be controlled and limited.

Rav Kook analyzed the struggles within our nation: “We are close to war today, a war of mitzva. We approach this war with a heavy heart, but in the end I openly declare, so that we will know... we are fighting our brothers and not our enemies! It is not Yisrael against the Canaanites and the Amalekites, but Yehuda fighting Shimon and Shimon fighting Binyamin!” (Essays of Rav Kook, p. 452).

This statement is based on the Mishna: “When the Kohen anointed for war speaks to the nation, he speaks in the Holy Tongue... And he shall say to them: Listen, Yisrael, today you are close to war against your enemies... (Devarim 20:3). Not your brothers, Yehuda against Shimon or Shimon against Binyamin, such that if you fall into their hands they will pity you... You go against your enemies, who will have no mercy...” (Sotah 8a).

Rav Kook compares this to the current situation: We struggle today against brothers and not enemies! It must be handled the way brothers fight, with all the implied limitations.

Even if our brethren think differently than us, even if we are convinced they are wrong, and even if their actions harm us - in the end the struggle is between brothers, and it must be kept under control. All the different sides have the same goal - to improve Yisrael’s lot, and even if we think our opponent’s ideas are distorted and harmful we must remember that they truly want to improve the situation.

The only way to vanquish darkness is to increase light. And even “a small measure of light overcomes a large measure of darkness” (Essays of Rav Kook, The Jerusalem Eulogy). The stronger the light the greater the effect! We must enhance the light of faith and the Torah. This will undoubtedly help increase the true light in the House of Yisrael, so we will continue to advance along the process of Redemption and repentance. Let us pray that we will achieve perfection soon, in our time.