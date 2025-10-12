Mark Levin, host of the popular and highly respected Mark Levin Show, posted on X, "Watching today’s events in Tel Aviv was deeply moving, especially the words of Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump."

"Yet some boos erupted when Witkoff credited PM Netanyahu for the hostages’ release-even though his name was mentioned just once. Reporters know this, but often don’t point out: Tel Aviv is the stronghold of Israel’s left, long critical of Netanyahu and out of power."

As Guy Azriel noted: “Shameful scene at Hostage Square tonight: Some in the crowd loudly booed Steve Witkoff for crediting PM Netanyahu for the deal. Netanyahu and Dermer worked on every clause in it, fighting for Israel's interests. Those boos do not reflect the families or the nation of Israel."