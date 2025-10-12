The IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade has completed its renewed operational deployment in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the framework agreement for the cessation of hostilities and the release of the hostages.

The commander of the 7th Brigade, Colonel S., addressed his soldiers over the communications network, saying: “Fifty years after the Yom Kippur War, our time has come once again. Two years have passed since the morning of Simchat Torah and the murderous surprise attack. On that day, we were caught off guard and suffered a blow that we will remember for the rest of our lives. Yet we rose from the devastation and turned our frustration, insult, and pain into determination and pursuit of victory.”

He continued, “For two years, every member of the 7th Brigade bore the burden of battle with perseverance and resolve. Our fighters confronted every threat with courage, facing a cruel and adaptive enemy. We will forever honor the heroism of our fallen brothers and continue to support the brigade’s wounded until their full recovery. We embrace the bereaved families - it is thanks to them that this moment is possible.”

The commander emphasized that the mission has not yet been completed: “Our task is not finished until we see and embrace our people. But this is indeed a milestone in achieving the goal of the war - the return of the hostages, including our six brothers who acted with bravery and determination to defend the Gaza envelope communities on October 7 - Matan, Nimrod, Omer, Daniel, Itay, and Oz. For them, and for the entire nation, we have acted over the past two years.”

He went on to say: “7th Brigade, I see you in your tanks, Namer vehicles, bulldozers, and transports - weary, yet moved by the gravity of the hour after months of decisive combat under the Gideon framework. Anyone who has seen you in battle understands your determination, sense of mission, faith, love of the homeland, and perseverance. Fortunate is the nation and the army that you serve as its commanders and soldiers.”

In his concluding words, Colonel S. shared a personal message with his troops: “We will continue to be ready for any mission - in defense and in offense. 7th Brigade, every moment, the fallen and the hostages have been in our hearts. We have felt the people of Israel standing behind us. We will continue to ensure the eternity of Israel. I love you, I am proud of you, and I salute you on behalf of the nation. ‘There is hope for your future, declares the Lord, and your children shall return to their borders.’ Seven - you are the brigade.”