The Iranian newspaper Jomhouri-e Eslami, affiliated with the Ayatollah regime, published an unusual article on Sunday morning, in which it attacked the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The newspaper, which is published under the direct supervision of a representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, called Hamas' attack "a serious strategic mistake that led to a series of disasters in the Muslim world."

The article states that although the recently signed ceasefire agreement brings humanitarian relief, "the war has caused enormous in Gaza, the deaths of tens of thousands and a fatal blow to the Iranian resistance axis."

It further noted that the ongoing campaign had resulted in “the loss of influence of Tehran’s allies,” referring to the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, and heavy losses suffered by the Houthis in Yemen.

The newspaper added that Iran itself had also paid a heavy price, with hundreds of deaths - including scientists and officers. However, it said, “although Israel did not achieve its military goals,” it was “now trying to achieve them through the agreement.”

The article concluded by stating that “there is no winner in the Gaza war. This is a lose-lose situation, especially for the Muslim world.”