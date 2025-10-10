Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement to the nation this afternoon (Friday) on the signing of the agreement to free all of the remaining hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

"I believed that if we applied heavy military and political pressure, we could return all the abductees, and that's how we acted. It wasn't easy and I faced a lot of pressure from home and abroad," he said.

"Anyone who says this deal was on the table the whole time is lying. Hamas did not agree to the deal until the Trump outline." Netanyahu emphasized, "Without the sacrifice of the soldiers, we would not have been able to return the hostages."

"We will work to locate all the dead hostages as soon as possible - and bring them for burial in Israel."

Addressing the disarmament of Hamas, which is supposed to take place in later stages of the ceasefire under the Trump peace plan, Netanyahu stated that "if it is achieved the easy way, then all the better, if not, then the hard way."

Netanyahu's statement came after the IDF completed the withdrawal in the Gaza Strip to the 'yellow line' - a step that began the 72-hour countdown until the release of the hostages.