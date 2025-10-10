Woke up this morning to the sound of people dancing and cheering and must say what a pleasure it is to find happiness sweeping the land of Israel.

According to Trump, at his big, beautiful Cabinet meeting Thursday morning, the hostages are due to come home by Monday.

Or Tuesday.

In any case, it’s in the works, largely through Trump’s efforts to secure “peace in the Middle East.”

Peace everlasting.

Yes, Trump thinks big and that’s what he has in mind…no small peace, but big peace. The region entirely brothers and sisters.

The Israelis? For them, a small peace will do if it means bringing home the hostages, and later we can talk about the bigger picture.

When the lion lays down with the lamb…and we shall study war no more.

Wake me when it starts.

No question that Trump deserves big credit for his leadership in getting so much done to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas…but how about the IDF!

Their valor did the real work. They are the ones who confronted the enemy house to house and engaged them through tripwired tunnels…and never lost a battle.

Too many paid with their lives.

Mostly through them the enemy understood that Israel will never be despairing or defeated.

That message resounds throughout the Middle East and the world. There is no profit in taking on the Jews. Not these Jews.

These Jews are a different breed.

These Jews are toughened by their trust and belief in the holiness of their mission.

After what they’ve been through these past two years, they deserve to do some dancing at the prospect of a homecoming for the hostages.

But why does the deal insist upon Israel to release hundreds of terrorists? As I wrote before, Israel owes Hamas nothing.

Anyway, let’s get with the program.

I hear Netanyahu fully endorsing Trump, and fully confident that in a few days there will be cause to really whoop it up.

Amen to that.

But why not today?

Why is it always next week?

Skeptics? Yes. We worry about overconfidence with an enemy that has a blotter of broken promises.

But Caroline Glick says, be happy. The deal is done. The deal is in the bag. Trump says so. Bibi says so.

So I shall stop being a gloomy sourpuss.

I will be happy.

But do not be surprised if I say, show me.

