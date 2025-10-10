The euphoria in some circles regarding the Trump Gaza deal, matched by the despair in other circles, sidesteps the ambiguity of it all. If the deal frees all our hostages and requires a minor redeployment of forces from parts of Gaza, then a plausible case can be made for it and our response would be unmitigated joy. The Trump achievement would then be compelling Hamas to relinquish its greatest asset without gaining its most cherished objectives.

Indeed, Trump subtly signaled this by changing the preamble of his rambling boast to “the first phase” of the deal. That implies there will be other phases, and if no agreement is reached on those other phases, then Trump gets the signing ceremony and adoration he craves, and Israel will have a free hand in pursuing its other war objectives: dismantling Hamas, disarming that genocidal death cult, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a security threat to Israel.

The war can then be waged without Israel being encumbered by the presence of hostages.

That is a best-case scenario.

The worst-case scenarios are that we are being lied to (it has happened before), that there are secret agreements that have not yet been shared with the public that will undermine our security in the future, or there will be intense international and domestic pressure on Israel’s government to maintain the cease fire even if that guarantees Hamas’ survival and rebuilding. The fog of modern diplomacy is as opaque as the fog of war.

And yet, even this short-term agreement - a cease fire and partial withdrawal in exchange for the return of our hostages - leaves a bitter taste and reflects poorly on Israeli society - the people and the politicians - because it requires the release of thousands of murderers and terrorists. That has endangered us in the past and will do so again in the future. The problem is that we only rhetorically reckon with the real price we are paying and mollify ourselves by declaiming how “painful” it is. But it cannot be that painful if we keep paying that price.

-When did it become so obvious to the world - so obvious that it is assumed and not worthy of much discussion - that Arabs can gleefully murder Jews and then be released to freedom because their supporters took innocent civilians captive?

-Why does the world assume that we will engage in such disproportionate and demoralizing barter - one thousand Arabs or more for one Jew?

The Entebbe rescue was the last time that Israel could present itself to the world as a nation that does not kowtow to terrorists, and that was almost fifty years ago. Since then, we have become one of the most courageous fighters and at the same time, one of the most craven appeasers of terror in the world. We know it, the enemy knows it, and the enemy knows it so well that he will repeat this tactic when it suits him and then repeat it again.

It is good that Nazi sympathizers were unaware of this in the early 1960’s or they would have simply kidnapped one hundred Jews and demanded the release of Adolf Eichmann in return.

It is hard to conceive of another country in the world doing this. The five Taliban leaders released by Obama’s government to win freedom for the US Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl were described as “very dangerous” - but none had ever murdered an American. If our enemies demanded the release of Yigal Amir for whatever reason, would Israelis approve, because they are willing to pay any price? Can anyone imagine a situation in which the US would exchange convicted Trump attempted assassin Ryan Routh under any circumstances?

Of course not; only we do that.

Despite the obscenity, Israel is contemplating the release of hundreds of murderers of Jews - those who killed an Israeli cabinet minister, those who blew up the Sbarro restaurant murdering sixteen people, including seven children, and maiming more than a hundred others, those who butchered the Fogel children, etc.

What is wrong with us? We console ourselves that this weakness shows our compassion and concern for life but true compassion and concern for life also demands deterring future murders and kidnappings. Instead, we are encouraging it, even incentivizing it. We can pat ourselves on the back that we are not releasing “that guy,” whoever he is, or Nukhba this or that, but eventually we will. We know it, and certainly they know it, so who are we fooling, and why are we inciting our enemy to do whatever it takes to free Barghouti and other assorted terrorists, rapists, murderers, and kidnappers, in the next round? Why play that macabre game when we know we will lose?

We have repeatedly announced to the world that Jewish blood is cheap. We are among those who cheapen it, if this is the best strategy we have. PM Netanyahu has successes on his ledger, but among his most compelling failures is being the prime minister who negotiated the Sinwar deal (freeing 1200 terrorists including the October 7 mastermind in exchange for one soldier) and then freeing thousands more in the deals of the last two years. The Arabs will kidnap and murder again; it is not a question of if, but when. The only real question is how many and, of course, who?

Who will be the next Jewish victims of Arab terror and kidnapping?

If Netanyahu once (1987) authored a book entitled, “Terrorism: How the West Can Win,” he could now write the sequel, “Terrorism: How it got the better of Israel.” For that alone - the failure to deter this tactic and instead habituate the world to expect this Israeli capitulation to terror - he should be driven from political life. This does not come from any anti-Netanyahu bias; I respect what he has achieved as I can criticize what he has failed to achieve.

Note that the Midrash (Breisheet Raba 55:8) teaches that just as hatred distorts a person’s view of reality, so does love. Those who hate whatever Netanyahu does simply because he does it are psychologically similar to those who love whatever Netanyahu does simply because he does it. Neither are thinking that much.

For our own sanity, we must look away from the jubilation in the Arab world we will again engender when these mass murderers go free. Look away, because it is the face of our defeat, our degradation, our disgrace, and no spin cycle can wash that away. We are awarding our enemy one of its primary objectives in attacking us in the first place! And have we ever stopped to consider why would any decent society want to welcome back and celebrate murderers? It is because that segment of Arab society approves and endorses such conduct; that we indulge them is a sad commentary on us.

In this and in too many other areas of statecraft, we ignore the Torah’s directives. One such directive: “You shall not pollute the land in which you live, for (unrequited) blood pollutes the land; there will be no expiation for the land for the blood that is shed therein, but by the blood of him who shed it” (Bamidbar 35:33). It desecrates G-d’s Name to have His land inhabited by murderers of His people who go unpunished for their crimes - and yet we convince ourselves of our wisdom and righteousness.

Worse, after going to great lengths to destroy the leadership of Hamas, freeing these terrorists provides Hamas with new and immediate leaders, reinvigorated by their time in Israeli prison, emboldened by our fecklessness, and ready to struggle on. We have and will pay a heavy price for that. (It is worth noting that just nine years after they own the release from US custody of five high profile terrorists, the Taliban drove the US from Afghanistan and reclaimed its caliphate.)

We have so few current leaders, unfortunately, who are willing to challenge the “freedom for hostages at any price” policy, excepting the leaders of the Religious Zionist parties. (The Haredi parties have compromised their ability to weigh in on the propriety of these matters because of their general rejection of IDF service.) Releasing these murderers is the “any price” we feared - and if this is the best that an “all-right wing” government can accomplish, then do not be surprised if it suffers in the next election, to the detriment of us all.

We should remind ourselves that a government of people of faith, grounded in the values of Torah, is more important than a government of “all right-wing.” The fact that this is the best of what secular Israel has to offer - right and left - is sobering.

We see today that in a war between the civilized and the savage, the civilized can never win. They can at most stalemate because at a certain point - sometimes earlier, sometimes later - the denizens of the civilized society turn against the war, preferring the soothing fantasies of peaceniks to the harsh facts of real life. Similarly, in negotiations between the civilized and the savage, the savage will always win because he is unencumbered by any moral notions.

Witness this oddity, a first in history: those who claim to be victims of “genocide” have stridently and consistently opposed an end to that “genocide,” and instead are driving a very hard bargain against the alleged perpetrators of the genocide. That is unprecedented; all prior victims of genocide just wanted it to stop, and quickly. It makes one wonder….

Then again, the truthteller is always at a disadvantage versus the liar; the truthteller has but one narrative to offer while the liar has an infinite number of lies that he can promote.

How can this travesty be averted in the future, especially now that the world and our enemies are conditioned to expect from us this recurring surrender?

- We must pass a law - declaring it non-justiciable so the Supreme Court does not overturn it - mandating the death penalty for any Arab terrorist murder or attempted murder.

- We must pass a law banning the exchange of terrorists for innocent hostages except under these conditions:

- Any government that proposes an exchange of terrorists for innocent hostages is automatically dissolved and new elections must be held within 90 days, just as if the government failed to pass a budget on time. Just as a government that cannot pass a budget is inherently dysfunctional and has lost its right to govern, so too a government that repeatedly submits to terror and thereby cheapens Jewish life is inherently dysfunctional and has no right to govern.

- The only way new elections would be averted is if a Knesset supermajority of ninety MK’s votes to approve the terrorist for hostage exchange.

For the government in power, this would test their sincerity in pursuing such a deal knowing that it leads to their demise, as it would also test the opposition’s customary ardor in doing anything to topple the government.

And it would be better if it was banned outright. These nauseating swaps are classic examples of stage-one thinking, in which people do not think of consequences beyond the immediate. It is one of the greatest weaknesses of modern man and we succumb to it again and again. And there are too many Jews who are eerily comforted whenever Jews get to be victims, tortured, abused, murdered, and kidnapped, reveling in our helplessness, as if we were still dwelling in the exile without a living Torah and without having returned to G-d’s land. They prefer wallowing in self-pity more than a forcible and conclusive self-defense.

Those Jews add to our suffering and prolong our agony. Sometimes I fear that they may constitute a majority of Israeli society - I don’t think so but I do fear so. If that is the case, when the next massacre of Jews takes place, G-d forbid, and settlements in Judea and Samaria, or Kfar Saba and environs, are attacked October 7 style, they will be tempted again to blame the government, the army, the politicians, and maybe their grandmothers. It is as if a person continually injects poison into their bloodstream and then blames the doctors for not saving them.

Perhaps the blame can be found more easily, past and present, if we just look in the mirror. It is why we should focus less on congratulating ourselves for faux victories and diplomatic pretenses and more on appealing to the mercies of the Lord, on whom we will once again rely to save us from our follies.

Rabbi Steven Pruzansky, Esq. is a rabbi and attorney who lives in Israel and serves as Senior Research Associate at the Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy and as Israel Region Vice President of the Coalition for Jewish Values. He is the author of six books, including “Repentance for Life” (Kodesh Press).