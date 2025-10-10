שירי רגש וריקודים בתפילה מטה משפחות החטופים

Hundreds gathered this morning (Friday) at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv for Shacharit and Hallel prayers, following the signing of the ceasefire agreement that is supposed to see the return of all of the remaining hostages next week.

The morning service was led by Rabbi Tamir Granot, with musician Yair Cohen performing the Hallel prayers.

Also present at the event were Rabbi Chaim Gantz, head of the Ma’aleh Eliyahu Yeshiva in Tel Aviv; Rabbi Dov Zinger; Danny Miran, father of Omri Miran; and Shai Zohar, uncle of Omer Neutra.