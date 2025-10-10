Sirens were sounded early Friday morning, before 6:00 a.m., in the community of Kochav Hashachar in the Binyamin region due to a suspected terrorist infiltration.

The Home Front Command instructed residents to enter a protected space immediately, close the door tightly and sit below the window line. Residents were instructed not to leave the protected space until an announcement is made by the official bodies.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that a report was received regarding a suspect who attempted to break into a house in Kochav Hashachar.

IDF soldiers and additional forces were dispatched to the scene and are currently conducting searches in the area.