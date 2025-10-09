President Isaac Herzog this evening (Thursday) welcomed US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

During their meeting, the President discussed with the envoys the framework of the agreement they led and negotiated to secure the return of the hostages and to bring about an end to the war with Hamas.

President Herzog conveyed his deep appreciation to President Trump, Mr. Kushner, and Mr. Witkoff for their pivotal and historic role in bringing the hostages home, and in advancing Israel’s security, strengthening the well-being of its citizens, and helping to pave a path toward a new era of cooperation in the Middle East.