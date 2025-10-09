The town of Shiloh in Binyamin is preparing for the return of Avintan Or from Hamas captivity, nearly two years after he was captured from the Nova party.

At the entrance to the town, in the central square, lighting and decorations in blue and white were hung alongside a special display erected earlier, ahead of Or's expected return home to his parents next week. The display shows a chair next to an open door, with the inscription, "Avintan, we are lighting your way home".

Or was abducted at age 30 from the Supernova festival, alongside his partner Noa Argamani, who was later rescued in Operation Arnon. After receiving a sign of life from him, Argamani wrote in an Instagram story, "Until Avintan returns, my heart is captive."

Today, the Or family celebrated the birth of a new grandson, son of Avintan's sister Galia, in a particularly moving brit milah (circumcision) in Shiloh. This was hours after the official announcement of the imminent release of the hostages.

At the ceremony, Israel Ganz, governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, who accompanied the family over the past two years, participated, as did Yehudit Nitzan, mother of the late Gilad Nitzan, who was killed in action in Gaza and also lives in Shiloh.