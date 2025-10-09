US President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting today (Thursday) following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization that will see all of the remaining hostages released by early next week.

At the start of the Cabinet meeting, Trump addressed the ceasefire agreement. "As you know, last night we reached a momentous breakthrough in the Middle East ... we ended the war in Gaza, and on a much bigger basis, created peace."

"We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday," he added. "Getting them is a complicated process - I'd rather not tell you what they have to do to get them."

The president stated that he will try to come to the region over the weekend for a signing of the agreement in Egypt. He is also scheduled to come to Israel on Sunday.

He said that he "remembers October 7th," calling it "terrible," before stating that Hamas probably lost about 70,000 people in what he termed "big retribution."

"At some point, that whole thing has to stop," he continued. "Gaza is going to be slowly redone ... by certain countries. What they make will do wonders for Gaza."

Trump gave rare praise for the media, saying that they covered the deal "very fairly."

He also said that the June strikes on Iran likely contributed to the ability to reach this deal, and stated that Iran was about a month away from developing a nuclear weapon, which would have cast a "dark cloud" over the deal if it had been reached.