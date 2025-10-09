Three of the survivors of Hamas captivity, who came to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning upon learning that a deal was reached to free the remaining hostages, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about their excitement and the prayers needed until the agreement is implemented.

Eliya Cohen is remaining optimistic, but asks the Jewish people to continue praying. "We have to be realistic. Until they get on the Red Cross car and really meet IDF soldiers, we must pray, pry open the gates of heaven, and with G-d's help, before the holiday is over, we can dance with Alon, Elkana, and all of our brothers."

According to Cohen, "We all got out in a bad state, and I'm sure they're not in a good condition. We are a strong people, and I'm sure that all of them are living this moment and they will return home and recover, and they will be strong, and we as a nation will be whole."

Omer Wenkert, who was also held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, added: "Every moment I think of the hostages returning, I get goosebumps. We as a nation can experience joy and get up from this crisis and wound. So far, we had this feeling that something was missing."

Captivity survivor Omer Shem-Tov concludes: "We are terribly excited, but at the same time, we must remember that they are still not here, we must continue praying, hoping, sending energy, and with G-d's help, in two to three days they'll be here. These are very frightening, exciting days, because in the end, until it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. I believe they (the hostages) are excited, and they know. We stand here today, they will stand here strong and firm in front of the people of Israel."