Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued a celebratory statement on Thursday morning, calling it "a morning of historic and momentous news" and calling for US President Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize after Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization agreed to the first stage of the plan to free the hostages and end the war in Gaza.

Herzog noted that he gives his "full support for the agreement reached in Egypt. I express my thanks to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the negotiating team, the mediators, and all those involved in this vital effort."

The President also commended the American leader for his part in bringing the deal together: "I wish to extend my deepest thanks to President Donald Trump for his incredible leadership toward securing the release of the hostages, bringing an end to the war, and creating hope for a new reality in the Middle East. There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this. Should he visit us in the coming days, he will be received with immense respect, affection, and gratitude by the people of Israel."

According to Herzog, "This agreement will bring moments of indescribable relief to the dear families who have not slept for 733 days. This agreement offers a chance to mend, to heal, and to open a new horizon of hope for our region."

"This is a time to honor the heroes among us: our sons and daughters who fought bravely to bring the hostages home; the bereaved families; the wounded in body and spirit; and all who have paid an unbearable price for this historic and vital moment."

The President concluded by quoting the verse: "'And they shall return from the land of the enemy… and children shall return to their own border,' With God’s help."

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri welcomed the agreement, saying: “Blessed are You… who has granted us life, sustained us, and enabled us to reach this time. With a heart full of joy and emotion, I thank the Almighty for the historic agreement to free our brothers held captive.”

Deri expressed his gratitude to President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the IDF soldiers for their steadfastness and dedication to the people of Israel. He added: “Together with all of Israel, I pray that we may fulfill the verse, ‘You shall rejoice in your festival and be only joyful’— to see the hostages return home safely, our fallen brought to eternal rest in the land of Israel, and that we may all dwell together in a sukkah of peace and unity.”