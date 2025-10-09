Family members of hostages being held in Gaza gathered early Thursday morning in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv after they were informed that a deal had been reached to free their loved ones and end the war.

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is among those being held by the Hamas terror organization, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and described her feelings and great excitement that have come over her. "We are excited, the tears haven't stopped flowing, it's total joy. I'm seeing images that I didn't think I'd see. There are families of living and deceased hostages. and shared joy and mixed feelings, and shared tears. This is the beautiful people of Israel."

"We are grateful to the entire Israeli public who supported us, prayed with us, and joined our protests in Israel and around the world. I get pictures of Matan from the other end of the world. It's moving to see how many soldiers who take a break from combat advocate for use everywhere they go. The hostages entered the hearts of the entire Israeli society, and it is really moving. I'm sure that the love that Matan saw the families get over the two years uplifted his spirit and gave him a drop of hope until the moment they return home," Zangauker added.

Asked how she would welcome her son, the mother answered: "Matan, Mom bought you the grape-flavored drink syrup that you love so much, and I'll make you meat the way you like it. I will spoil you when you come home."