The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters welcomed the reports of an agreement to bring back all 48 hostages and one female hostage, saying they received the news “with excitement, anticipation, and concern.”

In their statement, the families said: “We welcome the signing of the agreement aimed at bringing all the hostages home - the living for rehabilitation among their families, and the fallen for proper burial in their homeland. This is an important and significant step toward the return of them all, but our struggle is not yet over and will not end until the last hostage returns.”

The statement called on the government “to convene and approve the agreement immediately,” warning that “any delay could exact a heavy price from the hostages and the soldiers.” The families added, “We are confident that the Prime Minister will ensure an absolute majority for the implementation of the agreement reached.”

They also expressed “deep gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his team for the leadership and determination that led to a historic breakthrough: ending the war and achieving a comprehensive agreement for the return of all the hostages.”

“There are 48 hostages and one female hostage held by Hamas,” the statement continued. “Our moral and national obligation is to bring them all home — the living and the fallen alike. Their return is a prerequisite for the recovery and renewal of Israeli society as a whole.”

The families concluded: “We will not rest and we will not stop until the last hostage is returned. We will return. We will rise.”