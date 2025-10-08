7.000 Islamists took part. They invaded Israel by land, sea and air. Among them, 3,800 members of Hamas’s elite forces, Nukhba, and its Al-Qassam Brigades, and 2,200 members of other terrorist armies, like the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Another 1,000 pogromists remained in Gaza to launch rockets at Israel.

1,182 Israelis dead. Another 4,000 were injured. Of the dead, 863 were civilians. 251 people were abducted, 210 of whom are alive, 41 dead.

Two years have passed and there is still new footage we’ve never seen. Now you can see footage of the death squads kidnapping children from the Be’eri kibbutz.

On October 7, 2023 a taboo fell and a trap was set. As soon as news of the massacre spread, the wolves came out into the open. It was the largest anti-Jewish coming-out since 1945, especially on the left. As early as October 8, and even before the Israeli army began its military operations, cries of joy erupted across Western campuses, the crowd cheered, and an African American history professor at Cornell University, Russel Rickford, publicly exclaimed: “It was exhilarating. It was energizing.”

Instead of being horrified by the barbaric atrocities committed, Westerners justified them, even applauded them in the name of “resistance to colonialism”. Finally, for the first time since 1945, it was possible to exterminate the Jews under the cover of anti-imperialist discourse.

All the more so because Hamas’s fighters hid none of their ferocity, thanks to their GoPros or helmet cameras. Reversing the secrecy practiced both by the Nazis and the Communists, they committed the crime in an open space, then spread it across all social networks and shared it with millions of followers.

No hierarchy in killings, but the democratization of mass murder under the cry of “Allahu Akbar.”

Hamas skillfully plays on two fronts, terror and pity: it boasts of raping, dismembering, burning women or children and makes the videos available to the general public, but uses the deaths of Palestinian Arabs during IDF bombardments to arouse the international community’s compassion and accelerate the condemnation of Israel.

Douglas Murray writes in the Free Press: “Why on earth, in the streets of Milan, would a crowd of demonstrators have started destroying buildings simply because their government — Giorgia Meloni’s government — had not recognized that Palestinian entity? Israel won its war. But in the broader war — the war for our civilization — we are losing.”

If Israel were to disappear tomorrow, if all the Jews from the Jordan to Haifa were thrown into the sea, the Islamic street would sing and dance for months, and so would the left of the Old and New Worlds.

A Western pathology has thus shown its face: our passion for the barbarians, hidden under the flag of pity.

After the frantic support shown for the massacre perpetrated by the Palestinian Arabs combined with uncontrolled immigration, we are already certain that we will have a major attack in Europe. The only question is how big.

Taken separately, our main enemies are not invincible and it would still be possible to defeat radical Islam, wokism, nihilism and stupidity. But united as they stand today, they seem invincible and nothing will prevent these new allied barbarians from destroying, leaving not a stone upon a stone, our country, our culture, our civilization.

The gates of the Western Troy now slam under all winds.

The impression, more or less conscious and often openly expressed, is that we must disappear from History, that it is the turn of the former colonizers to be colonized and slaughtered.

And soon the call to prayer even in shopping centers, our new cathedrals, will come to remind us that Allah will take care of the rest.

May Europe wake up in time: because the next October 7 will be on its soil.

Giulio Meottiis a Rome-based journalist for Il Foglio national newspaper. He is the author of twenty books, including A New Shoah: The Untold Story of Israel’s Victims of Terrorism, The Last Western Pope (translated into Spanish and Polish), The End of Europe (Prize Capri San Michele), and The Sweet Conquest (with a preface by Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal) about the creeping Islamization of Europe. He writes weekly for Arutz Sheva and has contributed to the Wall Street Journal, the Jerusalem Post, Gatestone Institute, and Die Weltwoche.