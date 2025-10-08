Palestinian Arabs from the village of Deir Jarir placed an IED on the road to the Chesed LaAvraham farm near Ofra. The device was accompanied by a Hamas flag and a Hebrew note with the inscription, "Happy October 7."

Residents of the farm who noticed the device alerted security forces. Residents say this is the sixth IED planted in recent months on the access road to the farm, but this time the device appeared unusual and larger than previous ones.

The placement of the device joins three additional terror incidents that occurred this evening in the Binyamin region.

In one incident, a vehicle from the village of Abu Falah fired three shots while driving from a distance toward the homestead of Or Nachman in the Shilo region, and fled to the village of Al Mu'ayr. The IDF launched searches in the area.

הרכב שנרגם באבנים צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Earlier, a family traveling by car on Route 60 near the village of Sinjil was attacked with rocks, and another family en route to the settlement point Kfar Tarfon near Atarot encountered a planned ambush by dozens of Palestinian Arabs who pelted their vehicle with rocks at close range.