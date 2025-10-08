Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir signed an administrative order prohibiting the holding of a conference of clubs and associations operating in culture and sports in the Wadi Joz neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem, which was planned to be held tomorrow (Thursday) by the Palestinian Authority.

The order he signed states, "It has come to my attention that there is an intention to hold an event in the Wadi Joz area of Jerusalem, a conference on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. This is contrary to the provisions of the law."

Ben-Gvir emphasized that no activity by the Palestinian Authority will be permitted within the State, "By virtue of my authority, I hereby order that the said event not be held as described at the stated address, or at any other time within the State of Israel, as well as on the specified date or any other date."

The minister added that the order applies to all those involved in initiating the conference. He also ordered, "the organizers and any other person involved in the event, including the owners of the event venue, to prevent the holding of the event or the use of the venue in accordance with the said notice or anywhere else within the State of Israel, as well as on the specified date or any other date."

The order was signed as part of Ben-Gvir's policy to prevent any activity by the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem, which Israel regards as an integral part of its sovereign territory.