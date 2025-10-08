הרכב שנרגם באבנים צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A family making its way this evening (Wednesday) to the homestead of Kfar Tarfon in the western Binyamin Region encountered dozens of Arabs who ambushed them by the roadside, tried to block the car in which the family were traveling and pelted it with rocks at point-blank range.

As a result of the rocks the family's vehicle stalled and some of the vehicle's windows were shattered. The father of the family, fearing for the lives of his family, fired in self-defense and drove the Arabs from the scene.

Another family member who was in the car managed to start it and the family continued on their way. There were no casualties.

IDF forces were summoned to the scene and began pursuing the perpetrators.