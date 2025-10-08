US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt today (Wednesday) for talks on a hostage and ceasefire deal.

Yersterday, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported that US officials stated that Witkoff and Kushner will not leave Egypt without a deal securing the release of the 48 hostages who are still held captive in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump held a briefing with Witkoff and Kushner and top national security officials Tuesday, ahead of the pair's departure for the ceasefire talks in Egypt. The administration officials were optimistic about the chances for a deal.

The talks in Egypt with the Hamas terrorist organization are aimed at implementing the 20-point peace plan unveiled last week by President Trump. Hamas has objected to several key points of the plan, such as its disarmament and removal from power, and has demanded the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza at the same time as the last hostage is released, despite the plan calling for the release of all hostages in the first stage of the deal, within 72 hours of its implementation.