A 19-year-old man from eastern Jerusalem, who was released in one of the hostage deals, was arrested this week at Train Track Park (Park HaMesila) in the capital.

Upon searching the suspect, police officers found a nine-centimeter knife on his person.

According to a report by i24NEWS, the suspect claimed to be carrying the knife for "self-defense."

An indictment for illegal possession of a knife and a request for detention until the end of the legal process were submitted.

The police note that the prosecution intends to request that the court also impose a suspended prison sentence on him due to his previous convictions for terrorist acts.