The BBC has issued an apology after internal backlash over an email sent to staff referring to Hamas’s October 7 massacre as an “escalation.” The message, marking two years since the attack that killed more than 1,200 people, drew sharp criticism for what many called an attempt to downplay the atrocities.

The internal communication from the BBC Audiences team read, “As we reach the two-year anniversary of the escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, we asked UK audiences what they want and need from news coverage moving forward.” The note was also accompanied by an image of Palestinian women and children in Gaza rather than Israeli victims of the Hamas assault.

Survivors and relatives of victims condemned the wording. Natalie Sanandaji, who survived the Nova music festival massacre, was quoted by The Express as saying it was painful to see the attack described that way on its anniversary, adding that it made her feel the media sought to erase what happened. Adam Ma’anit, whose cousin Tsachi Idan was kidnapped and later murdered by Hamas, was quoted by the Daily Mail as calling the phrasing “incendiary and insulting,” saying it reflected “institutional bias” within the broadcaster.

A BBC spokesman responded: “This internal staff email should have been worded differently and we’re sorry for any offence caused. We are editing it and will replace the text on our intranet.” The corporation said the message had been written by a junior staff member.

The controversy follows repeated accusations of anti-Israel bias in the network's coverage since the October 7 attacks, including criticism for its early refusal to describe Hamas as terrorists.