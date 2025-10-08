New York City Hall was lit yellow and flags were flown at half-staff on Tuesday to mark two years since the brutal and horrific October 7th terrorist attacks.

"We remember the more than 1,200 lives stolen on that day, the hundreds more taken hostage, and the dozens still yearning for freedom", New Yor mayor Eric Adams wrote.

"NYC will ALWAYS stand with our Jewish community", he added, "both here at home and abroad - and we’re praying for all the hostages to be freed and for the war to come to a swift end to protect all innocent lives".