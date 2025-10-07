Before his murder, Charlie Kirk urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to prioritize strategic communications, citing a surge in online anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric. Kirk, an outspoken Christian advocate for Israel, stressed that U.S. Jews must step forward, as in the past Jewish voices have been too divided and timid in defending Israel.

Responding to Genocide Accusations

A critical issue today is forcefully rebutting the false charge of genocide against Israel. Millions have watched viral videos promoting this accusation, and all sampled comments expressed total agreement with the anti-Israel narrative. The reach and unanimity suggest coordinated campaigns by groups with significant resources.

And when some prominent Jewish voices believe the lies and publicly accuse Israel of genocide, it reinforces these harmful narratives.

A Test for U.S. Jewish Leadership

With Israel under immense strain, the responsibility to win the information war now falls heavily on American Jews. Pro-Israel organizations are not influencing public opinion enough, and left-leaning Jewish groups are undermining truthful advocacy. Only a united voice can effectively counter the lies spewed by Hamas and others.

Historical Failures to Unite

U.S. Jewish leadership has repeatedly failed to mount a unified, forceful response to threats against Jews and Israel:

President Franklin D. Roosevelt was initially indifferent to Jewish suffering; he refused to bomb Holocaust rail lines and ignored pleas from Jewish leaders.

In 1938, FDR organized a conference where 32 countries declined to help Jewish refugees.

After Kristallnacht, FDR offered only a tepid statement and refused sanctuary to Jews fleeing Germany.

Government officials like Breckinridge Long obstructed Jewish immigration.

Well known Jewish leaders, such as Reform Rabbi Stephen Wise, often failed to support those fighting to expose the Holocaust. Rabbi Wise succeeded in convincing FDR not to meet with the hundreds of rabbis who marched on Washington D.C. to urge action to save the Jews of Europe.

In 1967 and before the Yom Kippur War, U.S. policy pressured Israel into restraint and compromised its security.

Persistent myths about Palestinian Arab identity were manufactured as political weapons but went publicly unchallenged by many Jewish leaders.

Critical books exposing U.S. and British betrayal of Israel were largely ignored by American Jews.

Israeli withdrawals and concessions (Gaza, Lebanon) repeatedly allowed enemies to gain strength, while Jewish advocacy remained scattered.

Recent U.S. administrations, especially under Obama and Biden, enacted policies seen as detrimental to Israel’s security—including military aid delays and diplomatic pressure. There was little outcry against this from Jewish groups.

Consequences and Call to Action

Disunity among U.S. Jews has helped enable anti-Israel narratives to flourish globally. The systematic spread of false claims that Israel is committing genocide are fostering isolation and increasing attacks on Jews worldwide, including in America. Radical leaders now hold influence in major U.S. cities and openly advocate anti-Israel and antisemitic campaigns.

Most American Jews remain aligned with the political left, even as the left's policies harm Israel. Meanwhile, the community as a whole is facing rising hostility from segments gaining political power in the U.S.

The immediate priority is for U.S. Jewish leadership to unite and clearly refute the spreading and mendacious “genocide” accusation against Israel with honest, unwavering public advocacy. Unity and truth are vital—without them, setbacks and dangers will only intensify.

Rachel Neuwirth is an internationally recognized political commentator and analyst who is also a former board member of American Jewish Congress,West Coast Region. She specializes in Middle Eastern affairs with particular emphasis on militant Islam and Israeli foreign policy.