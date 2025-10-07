Israeli President Isaac Herzog released the following statement this evening (Tuesday), on the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

Two years since that dark day, October 7 2023, the day Israel’s soul was torn apart, when Hamas terrorists unleashed unspeakable evil against innocent men, women, and children.

From that darkness rose the courage of our soldiers, the heroism of our citizens, and the unity of a people who refused to break.

We will not rest, we will not be silent, until all 48 hostages are home.

As antisemitism surges like a tidal wave across the world, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Jewish communities everywhere.

Israel remains a beacon of freedom and democracy in a turbulent region, and I truly believe that out of the pain of these years, a new era of cooperation and shared prosperity can yet be born.

From the depths of grief we draw strength; from the ashes of tragedy we build renewal. The story of Israel is the story of resilience, of a people who will never give up, never give in, and never stop believing that light will overcome the darkness.

As President of Israel, I thank our friends and partners around the world for the many heartfelt messages of solidarity and remembrance as we mark two years since October 7, and I extend special thanks to President Trump for his incredible efforts to bring all our hostages home and bring peace to the Middle East. I pray for the success of his efforts and the success of the negotiating teams.

Am Yisrael Chai.