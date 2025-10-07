The Hamas terrorist organization opposes one of the key provisions in Trump's plan, which requires them to release all 48 hostages—both the living and the deceased—within 72 hours, while the IDF would withdraw to the "yellow line."

This afternoon, a senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that the group had demanded that the stages of releasing the hostages be linked to the stages of the complete withdrawal of forces. They said that the release of the last hostage "must occur simultaneously with the final withdrawal of Israeli forces". The Hamas delegation emphasizes the need for international guarantees for a "permanent ceasefire and full withdrawal."

According to reports, the list of prisoners that Hamas demands to be released includes those they define as "big names" — Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Sa'adat, Hassan Salameh, Abbas al-Sayed, and others.