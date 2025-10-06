IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered the military to raise its alert level to the highest state of readiness during the Sukkot holiday period.

On Monday morning, Zamir held a situational assessment together with members of the General Staff Forum ahead of the festival. Following the assessment, the Chief of Staff directed a significant increase in operational preparedness across all sectors.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the Chief of Staff instructed that the primary focus of the army during the holiday period will be on defensive operations.

Among the measures ordered by the Chief of Staff:

1. Operational drills for all IDF units prior to the onset of the holiday, including enhanced briefings at command posts and fortified positions.

2. Operational focus for field units on their core missions, alongside a sharpening of procedures for integrating reinforcement troops in all regions.

3. Heightened readiness of the Israeli Air Force for both defensive and offensive operations across all arenas, with a special focus on the Gaza Strip.

4. Refinement of security protocols for events and festivals taking place during the holiday.

While the IDF emphasized there has been no change in the overall multi-front threat assessment, the heightened readiness comes as part of standard preparations for the holiday season.

The Chief of Staff further reinforced security measures along the seam zones, borders, and other potential vulnerabilities.

“We are in a constant state of alert and are prepared across all fronts, both in defense and offense,” said Zamir. “We continue with our mission to ensure that all the people of Israel can celebrate Sukkot in safety and quiet.”

