Paramount announced Monday that it has acquired The Free Press, the media company founded by journalist Bari Weiss, who will now serve as editor-in-chief of CBS News. The move, described as part of Paramount's broader effort to modernize its news operations, marks a significant shift in leadership under CEO David Ellison.

Weiss confirmed the acquisition in a message to subscribers, writing, "This morning, The Free Press is joining Paramount." She called the move "a testament to many things: The Free Press team; the vision of Paramount’s new leaders; the luck of starting an independent media company at the right moment; and the courage of my colleagues to leave behind old worlds to build a new one."

Weiss, who will continue to serve as CEO and editor-in-chief of The Free Press, said the publication will remain independent while expanding within Paramount. "Our subscribers will still get the daily journalism they rely on," she said, promising that the partnership will mean "more and better."

Weiss explained that the opportunity would allow her and her team to bring The Free Press' values of "honesty, independence, and integrity" to a larger audience. "This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows us to help reshape a storied media organization—to help guide CBS News into a future that honors those great values that underpin The Free Press and the best of American journalism," she wrote.

In a statement, Ellison praised Weiss’ appointment, saying her "entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News." He added that Paramount’s goal is to make CBS News "the most trusted news organization in the world."

Weiss acknowledged the significance of joining a legacy institution after founding an independent outlet that thrived outside traditional media circles. "We would not be doing this if we did not believe in David Ellison, and the entire leadership team who took over Paramount this summer," she said, noting that they share her belief that "America cannot thrive without common facts, common truths, and a common reality."