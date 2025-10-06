A senior Palestinian Arab official told al-Arabiya that the Hamas terrorist organization is strongly demanding the release of six of the most senior terrorists serving in Israeli prisons in return for the hostages still being held by the organization.

Before the begning of the negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Sharem Al-Sheikh, Egypt, the official said the list includes: Marwan Baroughti, the founder of Fatah's al-Aqsa Brigades; Ahmad Sa'adat, the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who was behind the assasination of Minister Rehavam Ze'evi; Hassan Salameh, the Hamas operative responsible for several suicide bombings in Israel; Ibrahim Hamad, a senior Hamas operative who operated a terror network; and Abdullah Bargouti and Abbas a-Said, senior Hamas terrorists from Ramallah and Tulkarm, who were responsible for sending out sucide bombers.

The official also said that Hamas will demand that 400 aid trucks enter the Gaza Strip every day, and ease the passage of residents from the southern Gaza Strip to the north.

A Palestinian Arab source told the al-Khaber newspaper in Aleria that the letter that Hassan Salameh sent to Yahya Sinwar influenced his decision to attack Israel.

According to the report, Salama reached out from prison to his longtime friend Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, and expressed dissatisfaction that Hamas’s strategy of applying pressure through the bodies of soldiers in its possession has not succeeded in leading to the release of security prisoners.