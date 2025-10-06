The Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism today launched the website October 7 Files - Organized Evil, a first-of-its-kind project intended to expose to the world the meticulous planning by Hamas behind the October 7 massacre.

The site, aimed at an international audience, presents for the first time original documents, maps, orders and operational instructions of Hamas, evidence illustrating the depth of the preparations, the stages of planning, and the mechanism of the killings that took place during the massacre.

The site includes handwritten documents, detailed operational orders, records, and operational plans being revealed to the public for the first time.

The site was built so that search engines and artificial intelligence can easily extract information from it, with the aim of presenting information about the October 7th massacre to every person, in any language and anywhere in the world.

The Minister for Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, said, "The site demonstrates in no uncertain terms that October 7th was not a people's uprising, but the meticulous planning of one of the most barbaric acts in human history. Hamas planned and carried out a mass murder of innocent civilians out of an ideology of hatred and pure evil. We must ensure that the world sees the facts, knows the truth and remembers what really happened here."

The site is open to the public: https://www.october7files.com/