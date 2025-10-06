Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today (Monday) in his Jerusalem office with a delegation of Chabad rabbis for the Sukkot holiday.

During the meeting, the rabbis presented Netanyahu with the four species (the Etrog, Lulav, Hadassim, and Aravot) as part of the Sukkot tradition.

The rabbis expressed their appreciation and support for Netanyahu’s steadfast leadership and actions during the period of conflict, commending him for his efforts in safeguarding the people of Israel.

In his remarks to the rabbis, Netanyahu said, "First of all, I thank you for coming every year and throughout the year to strengthen us. The Chabad movement plays a very important role in reaching out to Jews worldwide, bringing souls closer, and connecting Jews everywhere to the people of Israel and the heritage of Israel."

He continued, "The four species are a very accurate symbol of the Jewish people - each one is different, yet together they form one. And this unity, this legacy of Israel, is what gives us the strength to defeat our enemies. With God's help, we will soon bring all our hostages back and together ensure the eternity of the people of Israel and the land of Israel. A joyful Sukkot to all the people of Israel."