US chipmaker AMD announced today (Monday) that it has entered into a strategic agreement with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, to supply advanced AI chips for building large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to Reuters and the Financial Times, the deal includes a significant financial component: OpenAI will be granted an option to purchase up to 10% of AMD’s shares, representing a multi-billion-dollar equity stake.

The partnership is part of OpenAI’s broader effort to diversify its hardware suppliers and reduce reliance on NVIDIA, which currently dominates the AI chip market. As reported by AP News, the chips will be used to expand OpenAI’s data center capabilities and enhance its AI model performance.

In AMD’s official press release, the company stated that this is “a major step in building an open AI hardware ecosystem,” aiming to involve additional partners and reduce concentration in the AI chip supply chain.