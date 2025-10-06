Military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported on criticism sounded against Defense Minister Israel Katz, following his decisions not to promote officers in the IDF and for his "double standard in his decisions."

According to Kadosh, since taking office, Minister Katz has canceled six appointments of Chiefs of Staff Herzi Halevi and Eyal Zamir, including the appointments of Ephraim Avni to the Paratroopers Brigade, Colonel A. to the Commander of Yahyalam, Eliad Moati to the 210th Brigade, Manor Yanai to the Commander of the Ground Force, Hisham Ibrahim to the Chief of Staff of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and Nimrod Aloni as Attaché in Washington.

In addition, Kadosh claimed that Minister Katz delayed and postponed for weeks and even months the promotions of about 100 senior officers at the ranks of colonel and brigadier general, as well as four senior appointments in the General Staff - the Commander of the Air Force, the Commander of the Navy, the Chief of Staff of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the Attaché in Washington.

Kadosh claimed that one of the main reasons for the postponement of the promotions was the officers' alleged "responsibility" for the events of the October Shiva, but according to him, the minister acted with double standards. He noted that officers who were in senior positions that day were promoted by Katz, while others were delayed. According to him, "officers in the IDF see the double standard of the Minister of Defense - and are shocked."

He added that the minister is interested in promoting personal appointments and those close to him, including his military secretary, and therefore prevents the promotion of others. According to Kadosh, Minister Katz is working to change accepted rules in the IDF and impose new procedures on the Chief of Staff.

He concluded by writing that "senior officers in the IDF have expressed extreme shock at the Minister of Defense's moves in appointments in the IDF and the transformation of appointment procedures into political, irrelevant and ugly ones."