Why does this holiday of rejoicing immediately follow the High Holidays, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur — a solemn period of introspection and penitence?

Restoring Joy

The process of purifying deeds and refining character traits naturally entails a certain dampening of the spirit. As we struggle to overcome negative personality traits, it is natural to lose some of life’s innate spontaneity and joy.

The corrective process of teshuvah [repentance] can have the undesirable side effect of impairing the soul’s positive and creative forces.

This phenomenon is analogous to a patient who underwent arduous chemotherapy treatment in order to eliminate a cancerous growth. The therapy in fact eradicated the deadly growth, but it also weakened healthy powers of the body.

Therefore, the holiday of Succoth — a time of elevated spirits and holy rejoicing — immediately follows the introspective Days of Awe. The Succoth festival restores the soul’s wholesome sense of joy in life, and, in fact, completes the process of repentance and atonement.

