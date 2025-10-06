Rabbi Avraham Wein, assistant rabbi at Congregation Keter Torah in Teaneck, New Jersey, was assaulted Sunday afternoon outside his residence in Bergenfield.

Authorities report that the assailant emerged from a vehicle and struck Rabbi Wein before two bystanders intervened and restrained him until police arrived.

Earlier reports claiming that the attack occurred while Rabbi Wein was building a sukkah were later refuted by officials.

Rabbi Wein was not hospitalized and is in good condition, according to local statements. The suspect is in custody, though no motive has been established, and the investigation is ongoing.

Local police and municipal officials condemned the assault as a “disgraceful act of violence” with “no place” in their community. Bergenfield’s police chief described the incident as isolated, and praised the swift civilian intervention.

Members of Rabbi Wein’s community expressed relief at his safety and urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors as the legal process continues.

The case is now being handled by Bergenfield police in coordination with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.