Although as it says in the song "Shlomit Builds a Sukkah of Peace," the holiday of Sukkot was established as a festival of peace and harmony, Rabbi Eleazer of Worms in his "Sefer HaRokeach" explained that the opposite is true: the Sukkahs in which the children of Israel sat during their journey from Egypt were mobile structures adapted for fighting against the dangers of the desert. He writtes that Joshua's warriors also sat in Sukkahs until they conquered the land, and the arba'at ha-minim, the four species, resemble weapons in their external appearance and express the same idea.

A Sukkah is a temporary structure, a kind of tent, that instills the dynamism of an ongoing journey in the soul. The recognition that one must always be alert against the enemy - the external and internal - and not become stuck in any particular ideology. Between journeys, there are moments of rest where one can see how much progress has been made since the last journey.

Perhaps the current agreement with Hamas is the best possible under the current conditions; but do not be fooled - this is merely a moment of rest. The next round will inevitably come, along with the weaknesses of the current agreement - Israel's lack of control over the Gaza Strip; the Arab understanding that hostages are a profitable business (thanks to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and their helpers along the way); and a meaningless acknowledgment of a Palestinian Arab state.

Nevertheless, on Sukkot of 5786 (2025) we can look back to Sukkot of 5784 (2023) and be satisfied with the progress made in this war journey: existential security threats have been removed for now; Gaza is a sea of ruins; Israel is a regional power; the Jewish understanding is that military pressure can return hostages (thanks to the Tikva Forum of Hostages’ Families throughout); millions of Jews praying during the Days of Awe; and David Zini is the head of the Shin Bet.

Fear not: “when Israel emerges from before the Holy One, Blessed Be He, with their lulavim and etrogim in their hands, we know that it is Israel that emerged victorious” (Leviticus Rabba 30).

Chag Sameach!