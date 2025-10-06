התקיפות בעזה נגד מחבלים דובר צה"ל

IDF: Yesterday (Sunday), the IAF with the guidance of the southern command, the ISA and IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated a terrorist cell armed with explosive devices and mortars that were intended to be used in terror attacks against IDF troops in the area of Gaza City.

Likewise, an additional terrorist cell launched a mortar shell towards IDF troops that resulted in an IDF soldier being lightly injured, the soldier was subsequently evacuated for further medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Later, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorists who posed an imminent threat to IDF troops in the area.

Additionally, troops identified a terrorist cell that fired an anti-tank missile toward IDF engineering machinery; no IDF injuries were reported. Shortly after their identification, the IDF struck the structure from which the anti-tank missile was launched