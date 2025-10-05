Greta Thunberg now says Israel “severely tortured” her — by forcing her to kiss an Israeli flag.

Yes, that’s her claim. Kissing the flag of the only democracy in the Middle East is, in her mind, torture.

The absurdity would almost be funny if it weren’t such a slap in the face to real victims of torture and terror — especially the innocent people who were burned, raped, and slaughtered by Hamas on October 7th.

From Saving the World to Supporting Violence

Greta Thunberg went from claiming to save the world as an environmental activist to openly supporting physical violence and the murder of innocent civilians. This transformation exposes her for what she truly is — not a humanitarian voice, but someone driven by the desire for attention and fame, willing to contradict everything she once stood for.

How can someone who claims to care so deeply about the environment and protecting life suddenly champion those who destroy it? How can a person who preaches about saving the planet from harm go to the opposite extreme — supporting terrorists who burn babies, rape women, and butcher families?

Her moral collapse is staggering. The same Greta who cried for the planet now turns a blind eye to the most barbaric crimes against humanity.

Playing the Victim While Defending the Aggressors

Now, she’s even claiming to be the victim — accusing Israel of “torturing” her and placing her in a “bed-bug facility.” The irony is beyond breathtaking.

While Greta complains about temporary discomforts, the hostages held by Hamas — the very terrorists she defends — are enduring unimaginable horror: beaten, starved, denied food and water, and held in vermin-filled dark tunnels in life-threatening conditions.

Instead of letting this experience open her eyes and stir empathy for those truly suffering, Greta has chosen to twist reality — portraying herself as persecuted while defending the persecutors. She cries over alleged non-life-threatening inconveniences while ignoring real human torture.

It’s not a moment of awakening — it’s a showcase of delusion. Who is paying for her antics?

Real Torture, Not Theatrical Activism

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists burned babies alive, raped women in front of their families, butchered parents in their homes, and dragged hostages — men, women, and children — into Gaza’s tunnels. That is real torture. That is real evil.

And yet Greta, once the face of “compassionate activism,” now positions herself as the victim — because she says she was asked to kiss a flag.

It’s hard to think of a clearer picture of moral confusion. In Greta’s world, kissing a flag is oppression. Burning children alive is “resistance.”

When Morality Becomes Theater

Thornberg built a global following by preaching about justice and humanity. But justice without truth is theater, and humanity without moral clarity is dangerous.

By claiming to have been “tortured” by Israel, she trivializes the agony of real victims — those who were and are beaten, violated, and starved in Hamas’ tunnels, those whose families were slaughtered in front of their eyes, those who have lived through genuine terror.

Her supposed “trauma” makes a mockery of theirs.

Selective Outrage

Greta’s silence on the atrocities of Hamas is deafening. She has never called out the rape of women, the murder of babies, or the kidnapping of grandmothers. Instead, she reserves her outrage for Israel — the very country defending itself from those barbarities.

If Greta truly cared about the climate to save lives and human rights, she would be protesting for the release of hostages still held by Hamas. She would be demanding justice for the children slaughtered on October 7th.

But she isn’t. Because in her world, Jewish suffering doesn’t count.

Moral Bankruptcy on Display

This isn’t about one activist. It’s about a global movement that calls hate “justice” and treats Israel’s existence as a crime. Greta Thunberg has become a symbol of that moral bankruptcy — a generation that confuses emotion with ethics and noise with courage.

When you cry oppression because you claim to have kissed a flag — while ignoring the victims of actual torture and murder — you are not a humanitarian. You are a hypocrite.

A Warning to the World

Greta’s journey from climate crusader to Hamas sympathizer is a warning about what happens when activism loses its moral compass. She may still try to promote herself as standing for the oppressed, but she’s clearly standing and supporting the oppressors.

When kissing an Israeli flag is called “torture” and burning babies alive is excused as “resistance,” the world’s moral order is upside down.

Greta Thunberg’s story is no longer one of courage. It’s one of hypocrisy — a generation’s fall from moral clarity into moral chaos. History will remember her for her true colors, her supporting and advocating for Hamas and its atrocities towards humanity.