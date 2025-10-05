Hundreds attended a ceremony dedicating a Torah scroll in memory of the late Maj. (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz, a year after he was killed in action in the Gaza Strip while shielding his comrades with his body.

The event took place at a synagogue in Beit Shemesh, and was attended by family members, friends, soldiers, and those who honored Netanel's memory, who took part in the dancing and the festive procession customary when dedicating a new Torah scroll.

The scroll was donated by Max and Miriam Rachel-Leah Gersht. Max served as a soldier under Netanel about 12 years ago. Netanel's father, Meir Hershkovitz, thanked him and said, "It's rare that a person remembers his commander even though 12 years have passed since they served together in the army. When he heard of Netanel's fall, he first froze in place in deep sorrow - and then committed himself to the special, noble act of dedicating a Torah scroll in memory of his commander."

Meir added, "I want to thank all the partners in this endeavour: Max Gersht, who donated the Torah scroll, the 'Kehila' synagogue community in Beit Shemesh — a young religious Zionist community - the dear family, and the many friends who came to strengthen us and rejoice with us."

credit: דוד וייל

credit: דוד וייל

credit: דוד וייל

credit: דוד וייל

credit: דוד וייל

credit: דוד וייל

credit: דוד וייל

credit: דוד וייל