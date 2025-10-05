As negotiations over a possible deal with Hamas intensify, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar told German newspaper BILD that Jerusalem remains hopeful that a breakthrough is near.

"I hope that we are close," Sa'ar said, referring to a deal that could see the release of 48 Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal of several kilometers and the release of hundreds of imprisoned terrorists.

"We are determined to reach an agreement as soon as possible to bring our hostages home again. That would, of course, also mean a ceasefire," Sa'ar stated during the interview with BILD deputy editor Paul Ronzheimer.

Cautioning against trusting Hamas, Sa'ar emphasized: "No, I don't trust Hamas. I trust President Trump. I trust the United States of America. I trust the international actors involved in efforts to bring an end to the war."

Addressing speculation that Hamas could exploit the negotiations to delay and avoid pressure from the US President, Sa'ar said, "I don't believe President Trump will have much patience for that. He has spoken very clearly, and I have nothing to add."

Sa'ar also noted that senior Trump advisors, Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner, are expected in Cairo to finalize the details. "Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner are not traveling to Cairo to stay there for weeks or months," he said.