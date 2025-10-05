As negotiations show signs of progress toward a possible agreement for the release of all 48 remaining hostages held in Gaza, families of the abducted, captivity survivors, and supporters gathered in Central Park, New York.

Marking two years since the October 7 attacks and the kidnapping of over 250 individuals, participants expressed cautious optimism and support for President Donald Trump's plan to secure the release of the hostages. Families thanked the American administration for its ongoing efforts.

Keith Siegel, a survivor of Hamas captivity, said: “The brutality I endured still haunts me. The images of medieval torture, the echoes of suffering, they do not fade. We were trapped alone, left alone, in suffocating tunnels. We were starved, denied water, beaten, held in unbearable conditions. Knowing what Matan, Omri, Gali, and Ziv, and all of the hostages still there, continue to go through, I can’t stop thinking about them. Every night I lie awake thinking of them still held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. I am eternally thankful to the U.S. administration for prioritizing the hostage crisis."

He added: "I am standing in front of you today because of a life-saving agreement, one secured by leaders who made it a priority. After being released, I couldn’t believe that I was free while my friends and so many others were still there. Since then, it has become my life’s mission to advocate and do whatever I can to bring them all home.”

Iair Horn, also a survivor and the brother of hostage Eitan Horn, said: "Every fourth person in my kibbutz was either murdered or kidnapped. In captivity, you dream about small things - a bottle of water, a moment of freedom. My brother is still there, and we can't stop until he comes home."

Nadav Rudaeff, the son of hostage Lior Rudaeff, stated: "We have no privilege to stop until they are all home. This is a moment that will influence the future of Israel and the Middle East."

Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of hostage Omri Miran, said: "This is above politics; this is a deeply important mission. The hostage crisis is an international humanitarian issue. We will continue to be a country that embraces all people."