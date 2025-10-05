צה"ל פועל בדרום סוריה: מחבלים נעצרו, אמצעי לחימה הוחרמו צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past two months, troops from the 226th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, have carried out a defensive mission in the southern Syria area.

As part of their mission, the brigade’s troops completed dozens of targeted operations in the area, including operations to apprehend suspects involved in terrorist activity and operations to locate and confiscate weapons.

The operations were conducted to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians, and residents of the Golan Heights in particular.

Military officials said the activity in southern Syria is part of an ongoing plan to preserve security stability along Israel’s southern border, while bolstering defensive and intelligence capabilities in the area.