Name: Nechama

Mother: Michal

Age: 1 year

Residence: Israel

Treatment Location: Houston, USA

Diagnosis: Liver cancer (Hepatoblastoma)

Nechama was only a few weeks old when doctors discovered the tumor. Since then, this brave little girl has already survived twice after physicians told her family there was little hope. But hope remains — and it's strong. Specialists have identified a treatment protocol that gives Nechama a very high chance of beating this disease. The challenge? It requires 20 months of intensive care in Houston, broken into grueling six-month cycles. Each cycle is both medically demanding and financially devastating.

Help Nechama get the treatment that can save her life >>

Nechama's mother, Michal, is facing this nightmare alone. Despite the overwhelming odds, she has made an unbreakable promise to her daughter: she will do whatever it takes to get Nechama the care she needs. But Michal cannot do this by herself. The costs of treatment, travel, and extended medical stays in Houston are beyond what any single family can manage. Yet without this protocol, Nechama's chance at a normal childhood — at any childhood — hangs in the balance. This is where you come in. Your donation today doesn't just help cover medical bills. It gives Nechama the chance to take her first steps. To say her first words. To grow up and chase every dream a little girl deserves to have. Nechama has already proven she's a fighter. Now she needs a community of supporters standing behind her.

Every contribution — no matter the size — brings Nechama one step closer to the treatment that can save her life. Please, don't wait. This baby's future depends on the compassion of people like you.

