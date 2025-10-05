A famous proverb warns, “Do not bite the hand that feeds you.” The modern variation is, “Do not bite the hand that protects you.”

Even those who agree with that idiot British policeman, who says it is provocative to see Jews walking our streets with an “openly Jewish” appearance, I don’t think they want to become shark food in the ocean, smashed into the seats of a high-speed train, or trapped in the wreckage because their plane, train, or bus was blown up by a champion of “Free Palestine.”

Because that's whatt lies ahead after the Manchester murders.

In 2024, fourteen EU member states reported 58 terrorist attacks. Of these, 34 were completed, 5 failed, and 19 were foiled. In total, 449 people were arrested for terrorism-related offenses in twenty member states.

Many attacks were foiled thanks to the small country that we Europeans—who think we live inside a damn Enya music video—enjoy putting on trial.

The Mossad helped thwart about fifty attacks in twenty countries.

Australia stopped a plan to blow up a flight departing from Sydney to Abu Dhabi just in time. A bomb, hidden in a meat grinder, was supposed to be smuggled on board. “Israeli intelligence prevented the downing of an Australian plane, an unimaginable massacre,” declared Benjamin Netanyahu a few hours later.

That year alone, Israel prevented four mega-attacks in Europe.

And yet, while Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking at the UN, European states walked out.

The choice, presented as “an act of peace,” was in reality a calculated decision: to appear as a champion of balance within a UN dominated by the automatic majority of the Global South, while also responding to pressure from the European Arab-Muslim bloc.

That is why German Chancellor Merz, who is weak but not stupid, said, “Israel does the dirty work for us”.

A year after the Australian case, Israel foiled another jihadist attack in Denmark.

Israel helped foil attacks such as the one planned by ISIS terrorists during a football match between host nation Albania and Israel. Then in Belgium, Turkey, and France.

Then Donald Trump revealed details about Israel’s warning regarding an ISIS plan to blow up passenger planes bound for Europe using explosives hidden in laptops.

Then Israel thwarted an attack in Cyprus, another EU member state.

Then Israel stopped an Iranian attack against dissidents in Paris. “Israel is on the front line in the fight against fundamentalist Islam because it protects Europe in many ways,” said Netanyahu.

Then Israel was crucial in warning London of Iranian plans to strike the British capital.

A year ago, Israel alerted Europe to a series of attacks carried out in the name of Hamas.

After 9/11, dozens of other attacks in Europe were foiled thanks to Israeli intelligence.

Israel provided the United States with satellite surveillance to support the US-led air campaign against ISIS in Iraq, and intelligence to Europe on Western citizens who had joined the Caliphate and wanted to carry out attacks in their home countries.

Israel is the barrier that has prevented—or slowed—the expansion of Islamic fundamentalism.

When Pope Francis visited South America in September 2017, part of his security was provided by an Israeli-made surveillance balloon. Israeli technology also protected the Pope in Slovenia.

Israel is also Europe’s arsenal.

In 2023, nearly half of Israeli defense exports (48 percent) went to Asia-Pacific countries. Thirty-five percent went to Europe, nine to North America, four to Latin America, three to the Abraham Accords countries, and one percent to Africa.

Over 80 percent of Israel’s arms exports support democracies, including small democracies that need to deter larger tyrannical regimes. Almost half of Israel’s arms exports support Asian countries threatened by China, which has the largest and fastest-growing army in the world. Taiwan, which China threatens to invade, has relied on Israeli military assistance for its defense since the 1970s, when the US, under Chinese pressure, refused to supply Taiwan with fighter jets and anti-ship missiles.

The largest importer of Israeli arms in East Asia is the Philippines, repeatedly provoked by China at sea. Israel supplies the Philippines with most of its military needs, including Rafael’s Spyder-MR air defense system.

NATO uses Israeli technology. And many of Europe’s drones today are Israeli.

Finland, NATO’s newest member, has just purchased the Israeli “David’s Sling”; Ukraine now uses Israeli Patriots and the Dutch have bought Puls, made by Israel’s Elbit.

“I have seen the future of war and Europe is not ready,” wrote Niall Ferguson this week in the Free Press.

Europe’s plans to protect its skies and borders are at risk because of Western countries’ antisemitic policies: only Jerusalem can provide them with that “Iron Dome” that could protect Europe. Romania, in fact, is the first European country to have already purchased it.

America’s Delta Force was founded by emulating Israel’s legendary Entebbe operation in Uganda. The Pentagon copied Israeli tactics used during the Intifada to adapt them to urban guerrilla warfare in Iraq and Afghanistan.

And even the ship of those Spanish socialist idiots carries Israeli technology.

Whether we like it or not, we postmodern, withered pacifists must admit: Israel literally watches our backs. What is at stake is not just the fate of a small Jewish besieged state far away: it is the mirror of our own destiny.

And now it reflects a distorted image. Of bodies flying through the air.

Giulio Meotti is a Rome-based journalist for Il Foglio national newspaper. He is the author of twenty books, including A New Shoah: The Untold Story of Israel’s Victims of Terrorism, The Last Western Pope (translated into Spanish and Polish), The End of Europe (Prize Capri San Michele), and The Sweet Conquest (with a preface by Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal) about the creeping Islamization of Europe. He writes weekly for Arutz Sheva and has contributed to the Wall Street Journal, the Jerusalem Post, Gatestone Institute, and Die Weltwoche.