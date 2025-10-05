Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini is expected to officially assume the role of Shin Bet chief today (Sunday). His appointment comes after the Supreme Court rejected requests for an interim injunction to freeze the move at the end of the week.

No official handover ceremony is expected at Shin Bet headquarters or in the Prime Minister's Office due to the outrage that preceded his appointment.

Initially Zini will work closely with Deputy Shin Bet chief S., who has been holding the position in recent months in place of Ronen Bar, in order to ensure professional overlap.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement this morning in which he wrote, "I congratulate the incoming Shin Bet chief, Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini, and wish him success in the enormous task that lies ahead of him. Special thanks to S., the outgoing Deputy Shin Bet chief, for his dedicated service that has contributed greatly to maintaining the security of Israeli citizens."