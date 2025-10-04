Survivor of Hamas captivity, Omer Shem Tov, addressed a rally in Tel Aviv calling for the release of the hostages, and conveyed a message to US President Donald Trump.

"Dear President Trump, I met you days after I was released from captivity. I told you then that you were sent by God to help save us—and I still believe that today. Because of you, I was able to come home to my family. You brought a deal that will finally end this nightmare for everyone," Shem Tov stated.

He added: "Now we have to make sure this deal happens—we have to make sure Hamas signs it. Because the hostages have no time left. It’s been two years. The world is watching. 48 hostages are counting on us to bring them home.”